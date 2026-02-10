Previous
Looks like I have some weeding to do by randystreat
Photo 4282

Looks like I have some weeding to do

Several spiny sow-thistles are growing underneath my rhododendrons. I need to get them out before they get much bigger.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact