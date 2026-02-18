Previous
Deer in the backyard by randystreat
Photo 4289

Deer in the backyard

My view as I was fixing my breakfast. Couldn't really get any photos in good focus. When the cardinal darted out of the bushes as I tried to sneak out the door, they spooked and ran.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Kathy

@randystreat
