Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4296
Driveway reflections
I liked how the stains in the driveway added to the reflection of the trees in the puddles in the drive.way
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5196
photos
102
followers
81
following
1176% complete
View this month »
4289
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
26th February 2026 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
patterns
Susan Wakely
ace
This makes a great abstract.
February 26th, 2026
katy
ace
This is really pretty and a very clever perspective and subject Kathy!
February 26th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
I agree, makes a great abstract
February 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close