Driveway reflections by randystreat
Photo 4296

Driveway reflections

I liked how the stains in the driveway added to the reflection of the trees in the puddles in the drive.way
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Susan Wakely
This makes a great abstract.
February 26th, 2026  
katy
This is really pretty and a very clever perspective and subject Kathy!
February 26th, 2026  
Renee Salamon
I agree, makes a great abstract
February 27th, 2026  
