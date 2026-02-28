Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4298
Heavy Metal
My husband's sense of humor comes back from beyond the grave. Found this in a shed during yesterday's ramble.
No comments today. Getting paperwork together for taxes. See you tomorrow.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5198
photos
102
followers
81
following
1177% complete
View this month »
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
4298
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
27th February 2026 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
metal
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is funny - it's wonderful isn't it when you can appreciate something like this and smile with memories, rather than simply the pain of grief.
February 28th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. So appropriate.
February 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close