Heavy Metal by randystreat
Heavy Metal

My husband's sense of humor comes back from beyond the grave. Found this in a shed during yesterday's ramble.
No comments today. Getting paperwork together for taxes. See you tomorrow.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is funny - it's wonderful isn't it when you can appreciate something like this and smile with memories, rather than simply the pain of grief.
February 28th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. So appropriate.
February 28th, 2026  
