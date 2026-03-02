Previous
Overrowth of lichen by randystreat
Overrowth of lichen

Another photo from the other day. Lichen on my redbud tree which is dying.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
Such a shame because this looks really beautiful Kathy. Anamazing close up
March 3rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fab!
March 3rd, 2026  
