Photo 4300
Overrowth of lichen
Another photo from the other day. Lichen on my redbud tree which is dying.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
lichen
katy
ace
Such a shame because this looks really beautiful Kathy. Anamazing close up
March 3rd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fab!
March 3rd, 2026
