Photo 4303
New blooms from old bulb
A little later than the typical Christmas time blooms, but perhaps they are not meant to bloom at Christmas on their own.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Kathy
Tags
red
,
amaryllis
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
March 5th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
March 5th, 2026
