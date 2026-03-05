Previous
New blooms from old bulb by randystreat
Photo 4303

New blooms from old bulb

A little later than the typical Christmas time blooms, but perhaps they are not meant to bloom at Christmas on their own.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Beautiful!
March 5th, 2026  
Beautiful
March 5th, 2026  
