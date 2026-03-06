Previous
Spring through the window by randystreat
Spring through the window

Trees are blooming and the sky is clouding up.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
Isn’t it great to see the emergence of new growth in the spring? I love your perspective through the blinds and the screen for this photo Kathy.
March 6th, 2026  
