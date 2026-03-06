Sign up
Previous
Photo 4304
Spring through the window
Trees are blooming and the sky is clouding up.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5204
photos
101
followers
81
following
1179% complete
4304
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
6th March 2026 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
trees
katy
ace
Isn’t it great to see the emergence of new growth in the spring? I love your perspective through the blinds and the screen for this photo Kathy.
March 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
