Speedwell by randystreat
Photo 4306

Speedwell

Couldn't resist. They are so bright and perky in the warm afternoon (yesterday).
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
They really do look pretty especially against the texture of the wall
March 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Pretty coloured little flowers so cute standing to attention…
March 8th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Such a pretty plant
March 8th, 2026  
