Previous
Photo 4306
Speedwell
Couldn't resist. They are so bright and perky in the warm afternoon (yesterday).
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5206
photos
101
followers
82
following
1179% complete
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
7th March 2026 2:32pm
Tags
speedwell
katy
ace
They really do look pretty especially against the texture of the wall
March 8th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Pretty coloured little flowers so cute standing to attention…
March 8th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Such a pretty plant
March 8th, 2026
