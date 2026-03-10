Previous
Spring is in the air by randystreat
Spring is in the air

Thought the blossoms were pretty and then I saw the bee.
Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing.
March 10th, 2026  
Beverley ace
they are beautiful... the bees having a little smell too...
March 10th, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Pretty!
March 10th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
March 10th, 2026  
