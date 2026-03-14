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Previous
Photo 4311
Oh what a beautiful mor...er, evening.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
14th March 2026 7:57pm
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sunset
Rick Schies
ace
It looks like you are in for a nice one
March 15th, 2026
katy
ace
such beautiful soft colors accented by the tree silhouettes . What kind of bush is in the foreground?
March 15th, 2026
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