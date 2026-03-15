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Previous
Photo 4312
Sunny D's
Seen earlier in the week.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
11th March 2026 1:49pm
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daffodils
katy
ace
They are so gorgeous! I hope they aren’t all destroyed in the storm
March 15th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love your pov - they are such a delight
March 15th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
One of my favorite Spring flowers! (The other is Lily of the Valley) Pretty shot.
March 15th, 2026
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