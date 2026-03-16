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Previous
Photo 4313
Describes my day
Started out at the gym and finished off in physical therapy. Now sitting with a book and an ice pack watching it rain.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5213
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Photo Details
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365 daily shots
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SM-S901U
Taken
10th March 2026 12:07pm
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