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Describes my day by randystreat
Photo 4313

Describes my day

Started out at the gym and finished off in physical therapy. Now sitting with a book and an ice pack watching it rain.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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