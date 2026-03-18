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Previous
Photo 4315
Later that same evening
I looked out the kitchen window a little later and saw these clouds touched with gold. Had to run out and take photos. But boy! the storm was followed by very cold temperatures.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
16th March 2026 7:10pm
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goldenclouds
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branchsilhouettes
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Gorgeous sunset
March 19th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sunset.
March 19th, 2026
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