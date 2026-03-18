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Later that same evening by randystreat
Photo 4315

Later that same evening

I looked out the kitchen window a little later and saw these clouds touched with gold. Had to run out and take photos. But boy! the storm was followed by very cold temperatures.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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