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Early morning tree by randystreat
Photo 4317

Early morning tree

Up before sunrise this morning. As I was looking out the front window I noticed how this tree was so bright even in the semi-darkness.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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