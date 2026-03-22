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Previous
Photo 4318
Carpenter bees are out
I saw this one hovering. If I moved it zoomed off and came right back. Not sure what it was doing because there's no wood where it was.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5218
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Photo Details
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365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
21st March 2026 3:51pm
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