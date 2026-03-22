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Carpenter bees are out by randystreat
Photo 4318

Carpenter bees are out

I saw this one hovering. If I moved it zoomed off and came right back. Not sure what it was doing because there's no wood where it was.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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