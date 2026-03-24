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Previous
Photo 4320
The dogwoods are blooming
A sure sign of spring.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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365 daily shots
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SM-S901U
Taken
24th March 2026 7:28pm
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KWind
ace
I love dogwood trees! Great shot.
March 25th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh now lovely!
March 25th, 2026
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