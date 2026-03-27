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Previous
Photo 4323
Moons on the wall
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
27th March 2026 8:19am
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Rick Schies
ace
I like this look, and the moons
March 28th, 2026
katy
ace
Fantastic in its simplicity Kathy!
March 28th, 2026
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