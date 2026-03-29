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Previous
Photo 4325
Solar power
I liked how the lamps and the hydrangeas were both lit up by the sun.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th March 2026 8:14am
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light
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hydrangeas
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lamppost
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
March 29th, 2026
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