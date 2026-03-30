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Labyrinth stones by randystreat
Photo 4326

Labyrinth stones

30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Corinne C ace
Lovely shadows
March 30th, 2026  
Taffy ace
I like the pattern broken by the horizontal lines.
March 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
Nice pattern. When we were kids we used to walk on stones like these without treading on the cracks, ha ha
March 30th, 2026  
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