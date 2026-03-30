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Photo 4326
Labyrinth stones
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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9
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3
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1
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365 daily shots
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ILCE-6300
Taken
28th March 2026 8:27am
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labyrinth
Corinne C
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Lovely shadows
March 30th, 2026
Taffy
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I like the pattern broken by the horizontal lines.
March 30th, 2026
Babs
ace
Nice pattern. When we were kids we used to walk on stones like these without treading on the cracks, ha ha
March 30th, 2026
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