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Half buried by randystreat
Photo 4327

Half buried

Seen next to an apartment building. Do you think it still works?
For the word disable meaning laughable.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Wow, I hope that is just a dead hydrant.
April 1st, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Maybe it was leaking and that's why there's so much stuff growing around it! Wow.
April 1st, 2026  
katy ace
Very interesting to see this. I have seen some similar. But never this fully obstructed!
April 1st, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
It hardly looks like it could work….maybe if they took the time to dig it out.
April 1st, 2026  
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