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Previous
Photo 4327
Half buried
Seen next to an apartment building. Do you think it still works?
For the word disable meaning laughable.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
31st March 2026 11:01am
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grass
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firehydrant
Rick Schies
ace
Wow, I hope that is just a dead hydrant.
April 1st, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Maybe it was leaking and that's why there's so much stuff growing around it! Wow.
April 1st, 2026
katy
ace
Very interesting to see this. I have seen some similar. But never this fully obstructed!
April 1st, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
It hardly looks like it could work….maybe if they took the time to dig it out.
April 1st, 2026
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