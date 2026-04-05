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A change is coming by randystreat
Photo 4332

A change is coming

According to the weather people, it's supposed to get colder (low 40's) tonight. Much different than the temperatures we've been having lately. I liked the bands of clouds that were in the sky (yes, through the bathroom window).
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Rick Schies ace
Like a seesaw, up and down
April 6th, 2026  
katy ace
It took me a second, but I realized this is part of your bathroom series! FAV
April 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
I thought for a minute it was looking through your letter box
April 6th, 2026  
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