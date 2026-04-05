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Previous
Photo 4332
A change is coming
According to the weather people, it's supposed to get colder (low 40's) tonight. Much different than the temperatures we've been having lately. I liked the bands of clouds that were in the sky (yes, through the bathroom window).
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
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DSC-RX100M7
Taken
5th April 2026 5:16pm
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tree
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sky
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clouds
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brwindowseries
Rick Schies
ace
Like a seesaw, up and down
April 6th, 2026
katy
ace
It took me a second, but I realized this is part of your bathroom series! FAV
April 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
I thought for a minute it was looking through your letter box
April 6th, 2026
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