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Sunset Silhouettes by randystreat
Photo 4337

Sunset Silhouettes

13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely and serene!
April 14th, 2026  
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