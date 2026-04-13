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Photo 4337
Sunset Silhouettes
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
13th April 2026 8:03pm
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sunlight
,
trees
,
building
,
silhouettes
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lovely and serene!
April 14th, 2026
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