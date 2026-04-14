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Evening at Starbucks by randystreat
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Evening at Starbucks

I ordered decaf this week.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
The reflections are playing with my head
April 15th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
It looks like a beautiful evening.
April 15th, 2026  
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