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Shrubs at Starbucks by randystreat
Photo 4339

Shrubs at Starbucks

Not sure what these are. Plantnet identifies them as a type of Hydrangeaceae Deutzia.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Beverley ace
pretty delicate petals...
April 15th, 2026  
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