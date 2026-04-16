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Previous
Photo 4340
Maria's rhododendrons
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
Views
5
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
15th April 2026 3:15pm
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rhododendrons
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov. It has a lot of depth.
April 17th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2026
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