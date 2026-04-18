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Photo 4341
Irises
They have been beautiful this year
Sorry for running out of time again.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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2
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365 daily shots
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Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
18th April 2026 12:01pm
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irises
GaryW
ace
These are so gorgeous and lush!
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
April 20th, 2026
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