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Irises by randystreat
Photo 4341

Irises

They have been beautiful this year

Sorry for running out of time again.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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GaryW ace
These are so gorgeous and lush!
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous
April 20th, 2026  
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