Let me tell you what I did today.

When I came home from working out this morning, I was full of energy and decided to get a few tasks done. One task was to make some homemade granola. Piece of cake I say. Except when I got the honey out, it shook out of this plastic jar in hunks. Nuked it for a few second to get enough for the recipe. While the granola was cooling, I thought, maybe I should put the rest of the bottle in a pot of hot water to let it all dissolve. Perhaps it will stay liquid longer. Well this trick has resulted in new rules in the house: Don't put something on the stove, go into another room, continue watching a thriller without setting an alarm or a timer. When the program portrayed the heroine rousing out of a nightmare (she was in the hospital, btw), I heard an alarm. I thought, uh oh. Sounds a lot like a smoke detector. I paused the program and it was a smoke detector going off IN MY HOUSE! Yup. I'm sure you figured it out by now. The honey jar had scorched and developed a hole and the water evaporated. Awful smell and a lot of smoke. My house had a good airing out this afternoon.