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Previous
Photo 4344
Can't stop! Customers to serve.
Went to the diner today for lunch. Business picked up toward the time we were leaving. The woman with the blonde hair and green shirt was our server and did a great job. It liked the bit of movement as she went about her work.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
21st April 2026 11:47am
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movement
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diner
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server
katy
ace
A good sense of the constant motion good servers are in !
April 22nd, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
It sounds like their business is good
April 22nd, 2026
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