Previous
Can't stop! Customers to serve. by randystreat
Photo 4344

Can't stop! Customers to serve.

Went to the diner today for lunch. Business picked up toward the time we were leaving. The woman with the blonde hair and green shirt was our server and did a great job. It liked the bit of movement as she went about her work.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
A good sense of the constant motion good servers are in !
April 22nd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
It sounds like their business is good
April 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact