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The Moon and the Star by randystreat
Photo 4345

The Moon and the Star

Which star you say? I have no idea.
I took this with my phone's camera. Pretty sad, I know. One uses the camera at hand.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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