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Previous
Photo 4345
The Moon and the Star
Which star you say? I have no idea.
I took this with my phone's camera. Pretty sad, I know. One uses the camera at hand.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5245
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Photo Details
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365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
22nd April 2026 8:24pm
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sky
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moon
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star
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