Please notice

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Photo 4346
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Retail therapy outing today. Waiting for a friend.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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365 daily shots
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SM-S901U
Taken
23rd April 2026 6:49pm
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