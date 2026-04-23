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Please notice by randystreat
Photo 4346

Please notice

Retail therapy outing today. Waiting for a friend.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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