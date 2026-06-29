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Fell to pieces by randystreat
Photo 4403

Fell to pieces

I cut this gerbera daisy from the pot and it fell apart when I moved it to the compost bucket. Thought it was sort of pretty.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors.
June 30th, 2026  
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