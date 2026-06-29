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Previous
Photo 4403
Fell to pieces
I cut this gerbera daisy from the pot and it fell apart when I moved it to the compost bucket. Thought it was sort of pretty.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Album
365 daily shots
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ILCE-6300
Taken
29th June 2026 4:05pm
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gerbera
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors.
June 30th, 2026
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