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Previous
Photo 4405
Climbing
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
Views
5
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2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
1st July 2026 7:58pm
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clematis
Rick Schies
ace
Nice lighting, it shows off the beautiful shade of purple
July 2nd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty!
July 2nd, 2026
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