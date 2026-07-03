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Photo 4407
Frazzled daisies
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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365 daily shots
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Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
1st July 2026 7:57pm
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