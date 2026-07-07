Previous
Christmas in July by randystreat
Photo 4409

Christmas in July

Not too early to start hand crafted items for Christmas. I've been engaged in other pursuits recently so haven't been on the internet much nor have I been taking photos.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I love how you’ve done the Christmas trees on the left… Beautiful 🤩
July 7th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Those baubles are beautiful
July 7th, 2026  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful cards! Love your trees
July 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact