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When it's just too hot! by randystreat
Photo 4410

When it's just too hot!

8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Rick Schies ace
Oh I like the lighting in this and the perspective
July 9th, 2026  
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