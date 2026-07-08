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Previous
Photo 4410
When it's just too hot!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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365 daily shots
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SM-S901U
Taken
8th July 2026 8:24pm
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Rick Schies
ace
Oh I like the lighting in this and the perspective
July 9th, 2026
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