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Bright window light by randystreat
Photo 4413

Bright window light

11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
delicate & very pretty...
July 11th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice white out light
July 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
This makes a lovely high key shot.
July 11th, 2026  
haskar ace
Love it. Fav!
July 11th, 2026  
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