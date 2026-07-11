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Previous
Photo 4413
Bright window light
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
11th July 2026 1:38pm
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begonia
,
highkey
Beverley
ace
delicate & very pretty...
July 11th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice white out light
July 11th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
This makes a lovely high key shot.
July 11th, 2026
haskar
ace
Love it. Fav!
July 11th, 2026
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