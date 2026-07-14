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Previous
Photo 4415
Swallowtail on the zinnia
Don't know what I'm doing these days but I'm certainly not out taking photos. After three days of rain (yea!) the sun came out this afternoon.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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365 daily shots
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Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
14th July 2026 4:13pm
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zinnias
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swallowtailbutterfly
Ann H. LeFevre
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Rain is good- but it does put a damper on photo taking sometimes. Beautiful shot.
July 15th, 2026
amyK
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Excellent capture
July 15th, 2026
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