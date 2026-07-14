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Swallowtail on the zinnia by randystreat
Photo 4415

Swallowtail on the zinnia

Don't know what I'm doing these days but I'm certainly not out taking photos. After three days of rain (yea!) the sun came out this afternoon.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Rain is good- but it does put a damper on photo taking sometimes. Beautiful shot.
July 15th, 2026  
amyK ace
Excellent capture
July 15th, 2026  
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