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Sunny yellow by randystreat
Photo 4417

Sunny yellow

It got too late to post this yesterday.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Babs ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2026  
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