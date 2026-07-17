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The Rose by randystreat
Photo 4418

The Rose

Get Pushed Challenge #728
My partner suggested photographing ice.
Thought this looked a little better with the food coloring than plain.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Kathy ace
@kali66 Here's a photo for my challenge. I had a lot of fun doing this one. Sorry I didn't get to the artist you mentioned.
July 17th, 2026  
Babs ace
Very clever
July 17th, 2026  
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