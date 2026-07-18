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On the Rocks by randystreat
Photo 4419

On the Rocks

Get Pushed Challenge #728
Lazy me decided to post another photo from yesterday's play with ice. I thought this looked rather sophisticated (for me anyway).
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Kathy ace
@kali66 Here's another photo for your challenge. Thanks again. I had a blast taking these.
July 18th, 2026  
Tunia McClure ace
very cooling
July 18th, 2026  
Beverley ace
brilliantly done...
July 18th, 2026  
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