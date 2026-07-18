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Previous
Photo 4419
On the Rocks
Get Pushed Challenge #728
Lazy me decided to post another photo from yesterday's play with ice. I thought this looked rather sophisticated (for me anyway).
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5320
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
17th July 2026 12:38pm
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b&w
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ice
,
gpkac
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get-pushed-728
Kathy
ace
@kali66
Here's another photo for your challenge. Thanks again. I had a blast taking these.
July 18th, 2026
Tunia McClure
ace
very cooling
July 18th, 2026
Beverley
ace
brilliantly done...
July 18th, 2026
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