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Trapped by randystreat
Photo 4422

Trapped

Sitting in the truck watching it rain, hard. No need to rush out and get soaked. Although I kind of feel like getting out and dancing in the rain, I'm so happy to see it. Be glad that I didn't get a selfie of that.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Corinne C ace
A wonderful pic to record your day!
July 22nd, 2026  
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