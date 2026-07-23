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Previous
Photo 4423
Raw material for a washcloth
Needed some quick hostess gifts. It's raining again today, so it was a good day to stay in knit.Some washcloths and watch Netflix.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Album
365 daily shots
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SM-S901U
Taken
23rd July 2026 8:18pm
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yarn
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cotton
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good choice! You are quite handy with these small knitting projects!
July 24th, 2026
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