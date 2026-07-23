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Raw material for a washcloth by randystreat
Photo 4423

Raw material for a washcloth

Needed some quick hostess gifts. It's raining again today, so it was a good day to stay in knit.Some washcloths and watch Netflix.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good choice! You are quite handy with these small knitting projects!
July 24th, 2026  
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