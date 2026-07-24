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Pot gardening by randystreat
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Pot gardening

The small sunflowers are a new addition to the pots this year.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Barb ace
Very pretty!
July 25th, 2026  
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