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Pano #2 by randystreat
Photo 4426

Pano #2

Another panoramic photo for the Get Pushed Challenge, this time from across the road at the front of the house. Taken with the cell phone. Not spectacular. Taken on Friday but posted today 'cause I didn't take any others.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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