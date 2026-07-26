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Previous
Photo 4426
Pano #2
Another panoramic photo for the Get Pushed Challenge, this time from across the road at the front of the house. Taken with the cell phone. Not spectacular. Taken on Friday but posted today 'cause I didn't take any others.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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Photo Details
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365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
24th July 2026 8:13pm
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