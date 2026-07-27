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Previous
Photo 4427
Yellow butterfly and orange zinnia
I've seen more butterflies lately. There were two at the same time on the zinnias in front of my house. I'm very happy to see them.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
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365 daily shots
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SM-S901U
Taken
27th July 2026 10:35am
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butterfly
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zinnia
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