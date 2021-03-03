Sign up
Poor flag etiquette?
This is purely an opinion, but I hate to see the flag flown when it is in such poor condition. The tattered stripes blow in the breeze separately.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3378
photos
91
followers
73
following
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
197
2554
2555
2556
215
2557
2558
2559
Tags
flag
,
tatters
