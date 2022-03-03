Sign up
_DSC0665
Pigs checking out the Welsh Cakes.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3768
photos
93
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Others
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
3rd March 2022 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigs
,
welsh cakes
JackieR
ace
hope they approved
March 5th, 2022
katy
ace
They look like they are ready to dig in! Cute
March 5th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Now that’s the share they wanted. I feel the two photos should be switched around in order
March 5th, 2022
