Previous
227 / 365
Original of the bridge over the river
The original photo for the get pushed challenge response posted here:
https://365project.org/randystreat/365/2025-08-23
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Others
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
23rd August 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
originalforgetpushed681
Shirley
ace
A lovely landscape
August 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rural scene.
August 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
August 23rd, 2025
katy
ace
nothing lkie what you ended up with but a peaceful image. Did you climb down the bank?
August 23rd, 2025
