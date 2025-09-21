Sign up
Previous
228 / 365
Dead in the water rotation
Rotated 90 degrees to the left. Ah, not quite what I had expected.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
rotation
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
@kjarn
Just for you.
September 21st, 2025
