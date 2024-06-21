Previous
Photoblocks in B&W by randystreat
Photo 417

Photoblocks in B&W

@30pics4jackiesdiamond wanted to know what this looked like in black & white.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Here you go Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond
June 21st, 2024  
Karen ace
They look great in b&w!
June 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
@randystreat ON black!! But it's very good in BnW!!
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise